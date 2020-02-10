Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Chairman Georgia S. Derrico Buys 40,000 Shares

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. 888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,458. The company has a market cap of $384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.