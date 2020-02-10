Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,015 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

