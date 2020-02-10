Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.53% of Southwest Gas worth $63,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $77.19. 273,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.