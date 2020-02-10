SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 7% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $8,483.00 and $28.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

