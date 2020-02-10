Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 4,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $636.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,589.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spartan Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

