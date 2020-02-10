SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,199 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.39% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $528,000.

QEFA traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $67.04. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,852. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48.

