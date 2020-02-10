SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $36.48. 850,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,502. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

