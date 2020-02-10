SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

LGLV opened at $119.02 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24.

