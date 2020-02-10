Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $29,061.00 and $21,523.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

