Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cimarex Energy worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.