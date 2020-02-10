Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 454.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

