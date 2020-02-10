Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Invests $5.70 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

