Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 8,625 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,593. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

