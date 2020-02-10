Speedy Hire (SDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Speedy Hire (LON: SDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Speedy Hire had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Speedy Hire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Speedy Hire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Speedy Hire had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 86 ($1.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:SDY traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 78.80 ($1.04). 246,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.69.

Get Speedy Hire Plc alerts:

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($72,349.38). Also, insider Rhian Bartlett acquired 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.