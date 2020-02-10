Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Spire by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spire by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Spire by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Spire by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $86.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. Spire has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

