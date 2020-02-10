Spotify to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Spotify in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 990.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

