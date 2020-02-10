Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

