SRCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $84,185.00 and $17.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.