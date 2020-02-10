SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,438.54 ($18.92).

SSE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($21.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.83.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

