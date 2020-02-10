StableUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,664,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,625,803 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

