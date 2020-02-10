Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

STN stock opened at C$41.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$26.67 and a 1 year high of C$41.53.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

