Starbase (STAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Starbase has a market cap of $62,054.00 and $12.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.84 or 0.05807417 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00056912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00127519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.