Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Starbucks worth $304,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,880,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

