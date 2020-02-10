Starta (STA) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded 127.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Starta has traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starta has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $2,097.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005567 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Starta

Starta launched on July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. The official website for Starta is startaico.com. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.