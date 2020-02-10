State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,051 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Okta worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $135.30. 497,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $11,218,012.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,532 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,166. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

