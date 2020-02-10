State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.13. 553,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.