State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,530 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

