State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.10. 4,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.89 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.