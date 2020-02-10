State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.