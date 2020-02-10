State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.41. 44,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,158. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

