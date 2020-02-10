State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

