State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Western Union worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE WU traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,211. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

