State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.21 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2,576.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 776.0% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,320,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 75,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,598. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.