State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Devon Energy by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after buying an additional 922,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.