State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.51 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of EXACT Sciences worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 385,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,502. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

