State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Nasdaq by 875.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 66,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.12. 263,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,524. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.