State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.42 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of NVR worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in NVR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in NVR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 529 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,668.34, for a total transaction of $1,940,551.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,209 shares of company stock worth $53,340,403. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $23.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,945.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,872. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,562.02 and a 52 week high of $4,058.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,847.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,678.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

