State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

WYNN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.45. 124,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

