State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Centurylink worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after buying an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 136,077 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. 2,435,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have commented on CTL. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

