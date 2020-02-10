State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Leidos worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Leidos by 354.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,455,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 349.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

