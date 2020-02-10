State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,246 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Seattle Genetics worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,945. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

