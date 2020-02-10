State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,440 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.78. 170,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.