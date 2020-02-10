State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,519 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in IDEX by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.76. 48,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $137.34 and a 1-year high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,893 shares of company stock worth $7,767,698. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

