State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,550 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 128,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,187. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.