State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,455 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,001,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $42.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,122.19. 2,080,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1,051.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

