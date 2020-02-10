State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,650 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

