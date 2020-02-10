State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Amdocs worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.37. 12,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.