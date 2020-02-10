State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,766. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

