State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.72. 8,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.