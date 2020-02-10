State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,991,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,440. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $107.82 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.28.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.